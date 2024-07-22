Sawan 2024 festival calendar: From Janmashtami to Raksha Bandhan, important dates and events

The sacred month of Sawan is a time of deep devotion and vibrant festivities dedicated to Lord Shiva. Beginning right after Ashadh Purnima and lasting a full lunar cycle, this auspicious period is marked by numerous religious activities and significant Hindu festivals. As we approach Sawan 2024, here's a detailed look at the key dates and events that will define this spiritually enriching month.

Key Festivals of Sawan 2024

Sawan Shivratri (August 2)

Shivratri, a night dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be celebrated on the 14th day of Sawan. Devotees fast and engage in night-long vigils, worshipping Shiva with prayers and rituals.

Hariyali Teej (August 7)

Hariyali Teej, celebrated primarily by women, marks the onset of the monsoon. It is a day of fasting, prayer, and joyous celebration, signifying marital bliss and devotion to Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Nag Panchami (August 9)

On Nag Panchami, serpents are venerated as symbols of power and fertility. Offerings of milk and prayers are made to snake idols, seeking protection and blessings.

Raksha Bandhan (August 19)

Raksha Bandhan, the festival of sibling love, involves sisters tying protective threads (rakhi) on their brothers' wrists, symbolizing their bond and mutual protection.

Kajari Teej (August 22)

Kajari Teej celebrates the monsoon season with songs, dances, and fasting rituals performed by women for their husbands' well-being and long life.

Janmashtami (August 26)

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated with great enthusiasm on Janmashtami. Devotees fast, sing devotional songs, and reenact scenes from Krishna's life.

Important Dates of Sawan 2024

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan will start on July 22 and end on August 19, spanning 29 days. The Sawan Somwar Vrats, observed on Mondays, are particularly significant for Shiva devotees:

First Sawan Somwar: July 22

Second Sawan Somwar: July 29

Third Sawan Somwar: August 5

Fourth Sawan Somwar: August 12

Fifth Sawan Somwar: August 19

Rituals and Traditions

Sawan is rich with rituals that deepen the spiritual connection with Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees participate in the Kanwar Yatra, carrying sacred water from the Ganges to offer at Shiva temples. Fasting on Sawan Somwars is a common practice, believed to bring blessings and fulfill wishes.

Devotees also perform abhishekam, pouring water, milk, and honey over the Shiva Linga, while chanting Shiva mantras and reciting Shiva Kathas. These acts of devotion are meant to purify the mind and soul, seeking Lord Shiva's grace and protection.

The Legend of Neelkanth

The legend associated with Sawan is a powerful story of sacrifice and divine intervention. During the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), a deadly poison called Halahal emerged, threatening all life. Lord Shiva drank the poison to save the world, turning his throat blue and earning the name Neelkanth. This myth underscores the protective and benevolent nature of Lord Shiva, celebrated throughout the month of Sawan.