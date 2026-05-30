Seamless journeys: Digi Yatra to be extended to 27 more airports by 2027

The Digi Yatra will be extended to 27 more airports by next year, taking the biometric passenger processing to a total of 65 airports in the country. Greenfield airports at Navi Mumbai, Jewar and Bhogapuram will be all be fully Digi Yatra-enabled.

The Digi Yatra app has enabled over 10 crore seamless journeys with over 2.4 crore downloads across iOS and Android.

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By replacing manual document verification, the platform has reduced average airport entry processing times from 15 seconds down to just 5 seconds per passenger, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation. This rapid throughput has significantly optimized terminal infrastructure, reduced terminal congestion, and minimized manual processing overheads.

Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said that daily domestic passenger traffic has now crossed the 5-lakh mark on numerous occasions over the last three years and annual passenger traffic across Indian airports is projected to reach 50 crores by 2030 and double to nearly 100 crores by 2040.

“And to effectively manage this exponential growth, we are adopting multiple digital solutions like Digi Yatra, Self-Baggage Drop Facility, Augmentation of Air Traffic Control Automation Systems, AirSewa portal for grievance redressal and AI-powered digital twins to optimize airport operations,” he said.

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The platform is being more inclusive. Digi Yatra currently supports 11 languages, and by the end of this year, there is a plan to add 11 more regional languages.

“Digi Yatra’s platform’s foundational architecture also strictly prioritizes security and passenger privacy through a privacy-by-design approach. Passenger data remains encrypted and securely stored on the user's own device, shared only for a limited duration with the origin airport for immediate verification purposes,” said the ministry.