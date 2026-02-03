'Set up 1 tertiary hospital in 100 poor districts': Mohandas Pai's pitch to Vedanta's Anil Agarwal

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital, on Tuesday urged Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal to channel his philanthropic commitment into a large-scale healthcare push, calling for tertiary hospitals across India’s poorest districts.

In a post addressed to Agarwal and tagged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, Pai wrote: "Please set up 1 tertiary hospital in 100 poor districts of India. Save lives @AnilAgarwal_Ved @narendramodi @PMOIndia consider and announce this before March 31, 2026."

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Pai added that such an effort would be financially feasible even at scale, saying: "At Rs 500 cr this will be a mere Rs 50000 cr, a very small amount for a big big billionaire. In the name of your dear late son. You will be remembered forever. @AmitShah Less than 75% of your known wealth!"

Please set up 1 tertiary hospital in 100 poor districts of India. Save lives @AnilAgarwal_Ved @narendramodi @PMOIndia consider and announce this before March 31, 2026. At Rs 500 cr this will be a mere Rs 50000 cr, a very small amount for a big big billionaire. In the name of your… https://t.co/kFKwXXkvtF — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) February 3, 2026

Earlier today, Agarwal shared details of his conversation with the Prime Minister at the 'PM's Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders' on the sidelines of the India Energy Week. Agarwal said it was the first official meeting he attended after a personal tragedy, and wrote: "This was the first official meeting I attended after the tragedy in our family. I am very grateful to Pradhan Mantri ji, who expressed his condolences and deep sympathy for my loss."

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Agarwal added that Modi's advice helped him and his family cope, saying: "His advice that my wife and I stay strong and continue to do our work, which is important for the country, provided great solace."

In the same post, Agarwal reiterated his long-standing pledge to give away most of his wealth for social causes. "I took the opportunity to inform him that I have already announced that 75% of my wealth will go back to society. I will cease to be a promoter and will work as a trustee," he wrote.

He also said he wanted to support a large initiative in healthcare or education. "Very humbly, in keeping with the wishes of my late son, I put forward a request to do something big in education or healthcare or anything else that can benefit society. I would like to put in Rs 10,000 crore-Rs 15,000 crore in such an effort."

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Earlier this month, Agarwal's 49-year-old son Agnivesh died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while recovering from injuries sustained in a skiing accident. Agnivesh was being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

In his message then, Agarwal said the loss had strengthened the shared philanthropic vision he had with his son. "We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society," he wrote.