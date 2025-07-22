Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Setback for Congress: IT tribunal refuses to grant exemption on income tax on ₹199 crore donations

Setback for Congress: IT tribunal refuses to grant exemption on income tax on ₹199 crore donations

The grand old party opposed the I-T department's notice, which asked it to pay tax on income of around ₹199 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025 4:41 PM IST
Setback for Congress: IT tribunal refuses to grant exemption on income tax on ₹199 crore donationsThe ITAT dismissed the Congress' appeal against a tax demand for the year 2017-18. 

In a shocker for the grand old Congress party, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has refused to grant exemption on income tax on donations worth ₹199 crore. The ITAT dismissed the Congress' appeal against a tax demand for the year 2017-18. 

The grand old party opposed the I-T department's notice, which asked it to pay tax on income of around ₹199 crore. Congress claimed that the money came from donations and should be exempted from tax. 

Advertisement

The party, however, failed to file its tax returns by the due date. The  Income Tax tribunal upheld the decision of tax authorities and ruled the party must income tax on the donations it received during the financial year 2017-18.

Congress' claim was also rejected due to violations of cash donation limits, establishing strict compliance requirements for political parties seeking tax benefits.

(This is a breaking news story. Check this space for more)

Published on: Jul 22, 2025 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today