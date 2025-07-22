Setback for Congress: IT tribunal refuses to grant exemption on income tax on ₹199 crore donations

In a shocker for the grand old Congress party, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has refused to grant exemption on income tax on donations worth ₹199 crore. The ITAT dismissed the Congress' appeal against a tax demand for the year 2017-18.

The grand old party opposed the I-T department's notice, which asked it to pay tax on income of around ₹199 crore. Congress claimed that the money came from donations and should be exempted from tax.

The party, however, failed to file its tax returns by the due date. The Income Tax tribunal upheld the decision of tax authorities and ruled the party must income tax on the donations it received during the financial year 2017-18.

Congress' claim was also rejected due to violations of cash donation limits, establishing strict compliance requirements for political parties seeking tax benefits.

(This is a breaking news story. Check this space for more)