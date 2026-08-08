From 2008 cult classic ‘Subramaniapuram’ to driving an auto: How actor Marimuthu’s life changed after fame

‘Subramaniapuram’ became his big break

Directed by M Sasikumar, Subramaniapuram was released in 2008 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most acclaimed films. The film, known for its realistic storytelling, performances and music, featured Sasikumar, Jai, Samuthirakani, Swathi, Ganja Karuppu and Super Good Subramani in key roles.

Marimuthu was also part of the film and attracted attention with his performance. For an actor who had spent years doing various jobs while trying to find a foothold in cinema, the opportunity was significant. It appeared to offer the possibility of a more stable career in films. But that did not happen.

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He lost both parents as a child

Marimuthu's struggle began long before he entered the film industry. Born in Madurai, he reportedly lost both his parents at a young age and could study only until Class 3. With little financial support, he began working early.

He repaired electrical equipment, including lights and microphones, before eventually moving to Chennai with hopes of finding work in Tamil cinema. His entry into films came almost by chance.

While Marimuthu was working, members of a film crew reportedly photographed him. Days later, he received a call asking him to audition for Subramaniapuram. That audition eventually changed the course of his life.

Fame did not bring steady film offers

The success of Subramaniapuram raised expectations, but regular acting opportunities remained elusive.

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Marimuthu had hoped that his performance would lead to more comedy and character roles. Instead, work remained sporadic. The uncertainty eventually forced him to look beyond cinema again.

He returned to a radio repair shop and took up whatever work was available rather than waiting indefinitely for film offers. For someone who had already fought his way into the industry, the struggle was far from over.

Financial pressure pushed him towards an auto

As his acting opportunities slowed, financial difficulties became a bigger concern. Marimuthu eventually began repairing and driving an autorickshaw for a living.

Videos of the actor working on and driving his auto later surfaced online and drew considerable attention. Social media users praised him for continuing to work despite having appeared in a widely celebrated Tamil film.

Despite years of uncertainty, Marimuthu has not completely walked away from cinema. He is married to Karthika, whom he reportedly met during his early working years, and continues to hope for another opportunity on the big screen. He has also expressed a desire to be part of a possible Subramaniapuram 2, believing a sequel could potentially give him another memorable role.