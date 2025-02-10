‘Should have taken active steps to clean Yamuna’: LG told Atishi while taking her resignation 

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena told outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi that the government under her lost the elections for not taking proactive steps to clean the Yamuna river.

“आपको यमुना मईया का श्राप लगा है (You have been cursed by Yamuna),” LG told Atishi according to sources.

Saxena also mentioned about blame game over air pollution in the air pollution to Atishi. He told her the LG secretariat wrote several letters to take constructive steps to reduce air pollution but to no avail, the sources said.

CM Atishi submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on February 10, a day after her party, AAP, faced a crushing defeat in the national capital, with the BJP returning to power with 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

Atishi, who became CM in September 2024 after Arvind Kejriwal quit the post following his release on bail in the liquor policy scam, submitted her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas.

Party heavyweights, including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, among others, faced shocking defeat, Atishi retained her Kalkaji seat against BJP’s Ramesh Biduri.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has convened a meeting with all Punjab MLAs and ministers in Delhi following the Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Delhi assembly elections. This action comes after Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa claimed that some AAP MLAs are in contact with Congress. The meeting aims to prevent defections and address party concerns in Punjab, where AAP holds a significant majority.