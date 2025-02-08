scorecardresearch
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Kejriwal, Sisodia, Atishi- List of 10 key seats and their results

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: All eyes are on top candidates in the fray such as Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Sandeep Dikshit, Kapil Mishra, Alka Lamba, Awadh Ojha, and Devender Yadav 

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025

The AAP suffered massive jolt in Delhi as it lost the assembly polls to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost from their respective seats.   

Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, other prominent candidates in the fray were Atishi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Sandeep Dikshit, Kapil Mishra, Alka Lamba, Awadh Ojha, and Devender Yadav. Verma defeated Kejriwal, while Atishi trounced Bidhuri. 

AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi described this election as "a battle between good and evil, work and hooliganism". She expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would stand with Kejriwal's governance model.

 Key Candidates     Constituency    Results 
     
Arvind Kejriwal  New Delhi Lost
Manish Sisodia Jangpura Lost
Atishi Kalkaji Won
Parvesh Verma New Delhi Leading 
Ramesh Bidhuri Kalkaji Lost
Sandeep Dikshit  New Delhi Lost
Alka Lamba Kalkaji Lost
Kapil Mishra Karawal Nagar  Won
Awadh Ojha  Patparganj Lost
Devender Yadav Badli  Lost

The BJP is poised to end its 27-year absence from power in Delhi as it leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2025 Assembly election vote count. If the trends hold, the outcome could be seen as a setback for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, whose party faced allegations of corruption and misgovernance during the campaign. The BJP is set to win 48 seats, while AAP is likely to bag 22. 

Published on: Feb 08, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
