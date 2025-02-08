Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Kejriwal, Sisodia, Atishi- List of 10 key seats and their results

The AAP suffered massive jolt in Delhi as it lost the assembly polls to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost from their respective seats.

Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, other prominent candidates in the fray were Atishi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Sandeep Dikshit, Kapil Mishra, Alka Lamba, Awadh Ojha, and Devender Yadav. Verma defeated Kejriwal, while Atishi trounced Bidhuri.

AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi described this election as "a battle between good and evil, work and hooliganism". She expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would stand with Kejriwal's governance model.

Key Candidates Constituency Results Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi Lost Manish Sisodia Jangpura Lost Atishi Kalkaji Won Parvesh Verma New Delhi Leading Ramesh Bidhuri Kalkaji Lost Sandeep Dikshit New Delhi Lost Alka Lamba Kalkaji Lost Kapil Mishra Karawal Nagar Won Awadh Ojha Patparganj Lost Devender Yadav Badli Lost

The BJP is poised to end its 27-year absence from power in Delhi as it leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2025 Assembly election vote count. If the trends hold, the outcome could be seen as a setback for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, whose party faced allegations of corruption and misgovernance during the campaign. The BJP is set to win 48 seats, while AAP is likely to bag 22.