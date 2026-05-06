'Show this image in every school': Anand Mahindra on one vote that flipped a Tamil Nadu seat

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday highlighted a one-vote victory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppattur constituency, calling it proof that "history was changed by just one vote."

He said the results of the recent state elections were "dramatic by any measure". But for me, he said, this image will remain the most unforgettable outcome of the elections.

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"More than 166,000 votes were cast between the two leading candidates in this constituency in Tamil Nadu. And history was changed by just one vote," Mahindra wrote, sharing a screen grab of a candidate who won by one vote.

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"This image should be shown in every school in the country & perhaps around the world. So that every child understands that when they grow up, the greatest power they may possess is the Power of One. The power of their one vote."

The results of the recent state elections have been dramatic by any measure.



But for me, this image will remain the most unforgettable outcome of the elections.



More than 166,000 votes were cast between the two leading candidates in this constituency in Tamil Nadu.



And history… pic.twitter.com/85UtN3VkZC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2026

One vote separates winner and loser

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The Tiruppattur Assembly seat saw one of the closest contests in recent elections, with senior DMK leader K R Periyakaruppan losing by a single vote.

Periyakaruppan, a former minister in the M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, was seeking re-election but was defeated by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Seenivasa Sethupathy R Sethupathy.

Sethupathy secured 83,375 votes, while Periyakaruppan finished with 83,374.

From comfortable win to narrow loss

The result marks a sharp reversal from the 2021 Assembly elections, when Periyakaruppan had won the same seat by a margin of 37,374 votes, defeating AIADMK’s Marudhu Alaguraj.

Tiruppattur recorded a voter turnout of 80.78% in the 2026 elections.

There were 15 candidates in the fray, including BJP's Thirumaran KC, AIPTMMK’s Umadevi S and NTK's Ramya Mohan, along with several independents.

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TVK's strong debut

The result also reflects the impact of Vijay-led TVK, which has emerged as a significant force in the state. The party won 108 out of 234 seats, falling short of the majority mark but breaking the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.