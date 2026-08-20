Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Goyal, Vaishnaw in Singapore as govt steps up economic, tech engagement with city-state

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The ISMR, scheduled for August 20, is the apex ministerial mechanism for advancing the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The discussions are focused on reviewing progress under the roadmap for the partnership and identifying new areas of cooperation across advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, skills development and sustainability.

It was a pleasure to join my colleagues, Finance Minister @NSitharaman ji, External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji, and MoS @JitinPrasada ji, in engaging with our Singaporean counterparts at the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.



We discussed deepening the… pic.twitter.com/W96dzuAXfk — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 20, 2026

The visit will also include engagements with Singaporean leadership, including a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Mr Lawrence Wong, as well as Government-to-Business discussions with leading financial, technology, infrastructure and healthcare organisations.

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The business delegation accompanying is expected to undertake B2B, government-to-business and institutional engagements, with discussions centred on partnerships, investment, market access, technology collaboration and talent development. The programme also includes interactions with Centres of Excellence and visits to skilling institutions in Singapore.

The fourth ISMR is being held alongside the fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable. The two engagements will be followed by an MoU signing ceremony and a lunch hosted by Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister for the participating ISMR and ISBR delegates.

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The focus on technology, advanced manufacturing and digitalisation comes as India seeks to deepen its integration with global supply chains and attract investment into emerging sectors. Singapore, meanwhile, remains an important investment and trade partner for India, with the relationship increasingly expanding beyond traditional trade into technology, finance, digital infrastructure, manufacturing and skills.

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The breadth of the Indian ministerial delegation, spanning finance, external affairs, commerce and industry, and electronics and IT, underscores the increasingly multi-dimensional nature of the India-Singapore economic relationship.

For India, the Singapore engagement also comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to strengthen investment partnerships, expand access to global markets and build capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and the digital economy.