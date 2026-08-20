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Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Goyal, Vaishnaw in Singapore as govt steps up economic, tech engagement with city-state

Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Goyal, Vaishnaw in Singapore as govt steps up economic, tech engagement with city-state

The ISMR, scheduled for August 20, is the apex ministerial mechanism for advancing the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 3:33 PM IST
Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Goyal, Vaishnaw in Singapore as govt steps up economic, tech engagement with city-stateFour senior ministers in Singapore to participate in the ministerial meet

India has stepped up high-level economic engagement with Singapore, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participating in the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) on Thursday.

The high-powered ministerial engagement comes alongside a 70-member Indian business delegation led by Goyal, with representatives from technology and AI, manufacturing and engineering, infrastructure, financial services and fintech, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, maritime and professional services.

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The ISMR, scheduled for August 20, is the apex ministerial mechanism for advancing the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The discussions are focused on reviewing progress under the roadmap for the partnership and identifying new areas of cooperation across advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, skills development and sustainability.

The visit will also include engagements with Singaporean leadership, including a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Mr Lawrence Wong, as well as Government-to-Business discussions with leading financial, technology, infrastructure and healthcare organisations.

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The business delegation accompanying is expected to undertake B2B, government-to-business and institutional engagements, with discussions centred on partnerships, investment, market access, technology collaboration and talent development. The programme also includes interactions with Centres of Excellence and visits to skilling institutions in Singapore.

The fourth ISMR is being held alongside the fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable. The two engagements will be followed by an MoU signing ceremony and a lunch hosted by Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister for the participating ISMR and ISBR delegates.

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The focus on technology, advanced manufacturing and digitalisation comes as India seeks to deepen its integration with global supply chains and attract investment into emerging sectors. Singapore, meanwhile, remains an important investment and trade partner for India, with the relationship increasingly expanding beyond traditional trade into technology, finance, digital infrastructure, manufacturing and skills.

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The breadth of the Indian ministerial delegation, spanning finance, external affairs, commerce and industry, and electronics and IT, underscores the increasingly multi-dimensional nature of the India-Singapore economic relationship.

For India, the Singapore engagement also comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to strengthen investment partnerships, expand access to global markets and build capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and the digital economy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 3:33 PM IST
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