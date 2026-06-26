‘Siya is Mini Sonam’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother compares Pune murder accused to daughter-in-law

The mother of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya last year, has compared Pune murder accused Siya Goyal to her daughter-in-law Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Uma Raghuvanshi said Siya’s behaviour after the death of her fiance, Ketan Agarwal, reminded her of Sonam, who is accused of conspiring in Raja’s murder.

Advertisement

“Siya Goyal is choti (mini) Sonam. Looking at her expressions and body language, I was reminded of Sonam. She doesn't appear to have any remorse for what she has done,” she said.

Siya, lover arrested in Lohagad Fort case

Siya, 20, and Chetan Chaudhary, 22, have been arrested in connection with the death of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.

Police allege that the two conspired to kill Ketan and pushed him into a gorge before attempting to present the incident as an accidental fall during a trek.

The case has drawn comparisons with Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder because investigators in both matters have alleged that a woman plotted the killing of her partner with the help of a lover.

Advertisement

The allegations against Siya and Chetan remain under investigation.

ALSO READ: Pune murder case: 'Push her from the same fort if...,' says accused Siya Agarwal's father

Uma questions bail granted to Sonam

Uma also criticised the decision to grant bail to Sonam, arguing that it could influence how accused people in similar cases view the legal process.

“Granting bail to Sonam increases the confidence of accused persons in such cases,” she alleged.

The Raja Raghuvanshi murder case is being heard by a court in Shillong. Sonam is currently out on bail, while Raj Kushwaha and three other accused remain in judicial custody.

What happened to Raja Raghuvanshi

Raja, a 29-year-old transport businessman from Indore, married Sonam on May 11, 2025.

Advertisement

The couple travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon nine days later. They were last seen leaving a homestay in East Khasi Hills on May 23.

Raja’s body was recovered from a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra on June 2. Investigators said the post-mortem examination showed that he had suffered fatal injuries to the head from a sharp-edged weapon.

Sonam went missing after the incident and remained untraceable for several days. She later surfaced near a roadside eatery on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway in Uttar Pradesh on June 8 and was arrested the following day.

Police allege honeymoon was used as cover

Meghalaya Police allege that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha and that the two planned Raja’s murder with the help of others.

Investigators have accused Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi of attacking Raja in Sonam’s presence. Police have described Raj Kushwaha as the alleged mastermind behind the plot.

According to the prosecution’s case, the honeymoon trip was used to take Raja to an isolated location where the killing could be carried out.

All the accused face trial, and the allegations against them are yet to be established in court.