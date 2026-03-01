Flight disruptions across West Asia have left hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai and nearby cities after the United States and Israel carried out attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes across the region.

Also read: 'Contact FRRO for visa extension': MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals stranded in India

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More than 700 people from Madhya Pradesh, including two former MLAs, are stranded in the United Arab Emirates after flights were cancelled.

Among those stuck are two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu; JD(S) MLC S. L. Bhojegowda and his family; popular Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly and her son; as well as tourists, students and political leaders.

Sindhu described her own ordeal from the airport. “The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport,” she wrote on X.

The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour.



A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an… https://t.co/ZdNtuALk0P — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 1, 2026

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Eighty-four MBA students from Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS), who had gone to Dubai as part of an annual five-day study tour, have also been unable to return due to the closure of airspace.

Advisory for foreign nationals in India ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/scDeFhSmcm pic.twitter.com/QijrWIjhZM — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory to foreign nationals stranded in India due to the ongoing developments in West Asia. It asked them to contact their nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) if they require assistance with visa extensions or need to regularise their stay.

(With inputs from PTI)