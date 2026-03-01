Is Dubai still among safest places in world? Iran's missile hits rattle many

Dubai has long been seen as one of the world’s safest and most stable cities, prized for its low crime rate and robust security infrastructure. However, recent events have shaken that reputation. That image was shaken on February 28 as Iranian missiles and drones were fired into the Gulf in retaliation for attacks on Iran, with several of these projectiles intercepted over the United Arab Emirates.

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Debris and explosions were reported in Dubai, including at Dubai International Airport and near landmark areas such as Palm Jumeirah, injuring several people and disrupting flights as airspace was closed amid heightened alert.

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These developments have led many to question whether the emirate’s image as an exceptionally safe global hub still holds in the face of escalating regional conflict.

Australian cricket legend Brett Lee has previously spoken about Dubai’s safety, lifestyle and business opportunities, describing the emirate as “one of the safest places in the world,” particularly for women and children.

Lee said his relocation was driven by family considerations, professional prospects and long-term opportunities, adding that Dubai offers a great environment for personal and commercial growth.

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His remarks come amid renewed debate over the perception of absolute safety in global cities, particularly as the region faces heightened geopolitical tensions.

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The recent developments have reignited conversations around the idea that no destination can be considered entirely risk-free, regardless of its infrastructure or security reputation.

Iran-Israel conflict

Some of Dubai’s iconic landmarks and infrastructure hubs, such as Jebel Ali Port, Burj Al Arab, Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah and Zayed International Airport, were affected on Saturday after Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes following reported military developments in the region.

Explosions were reported across parts of the city, triggering fires, injuries and the suspension of flight operations.

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Dubai was targeted despite having no US military bases.

Air defence systems were activated, and several projectiles were intercepted over the skyline. However, falling debris caused damage at multiple civilian sites.

Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the situation and secure affected locations.

The 'tax debate' on internet

The ongoing tension have also triggered widespread discussion online, including a viral line circulating on social media, “Came to Dubai for tax shelter, now in a bomb shelter.”

The phrase reflects the stark contrast being drawn between Dubai’s long-standing reputation as a tax-friendly global hub and the sudden security disruptions caused by the strikes.

Dubai’s tax framework which does not levy personal income tax has attracted global professionals and entrepreneurs, alongside its reputation for safety, infrastructure and business-friendly policies.