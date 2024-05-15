'Someone comparing their life to those living in J&K,' says S Jaishankar on PoK unrest

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) will always be part of India, amid ongoing violent protests in the region due to high inflation rates. He mentioned that people in PoK are comparing their situation to Jammu and Kashmir where progress is evident.

He further highlighted the complexity of the situation analysis in PoK. His remarks came as violent protests erupted in PoK, with demonstrators demanding lower electricity prices. On Tuesday, three people were killed and six were injured after Pakistani security forces fired on protestors.

"Today there are certain ferments happening in PoK...the analyses of it is very complex but definitely I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoK is comparing their situation with someone living in J&K and saying how people there are progressing nowadays. They know the sense of being under occupation or being discriminated badly...it (PoK) has always been India and it will always be India...till Article 370 was invoked, there wasn't much discussion about PoK," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, India is closely monitoring the situation in PoK where three civilians and a policeman have been killed after security forces fired at protesters demanding cheaper flour and electricity. New Delhi perceives these killings and protests as a sign of a dynamic shift in Islamabad's ties with the region.

The protests were organised by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee to demand electricity as per hydropower generation costs, subsidised wheat flour and an end to the privileges of the elite. More than 100 people were injured in the protests, including six on Monday. On Tuesday, the protests were called off after the government accepted all the demands of the protesters.