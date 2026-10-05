‘Sometimes the best decision...’: French man moves to Mumbai for work, says these 3 things took him by surprise

Nico shared a video about his move from France to India and opened up about some of the things that caught him off guard after arriving in Mumbai. In the video, he listed three things he said nobody had warned him about before making the move from Paris to Mumbai.

One of the biggest adjustments for Nico has been understanding distances in Mumbai. He said that a five-kilometre journey in the city could mean something entirely different from what he was used to in Paris.

His daily routine has also changed considerably. Nico said he had started planning his days around traffic, the heat, chai and finding good food.

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Moving to Mumbai also made him realise that his old definition of what a normal life looked like no longer applied.

Watch the Viral post here:

The Frenchman said he was still learning how to navigate the city and adjust to its pace. Three weeks after moving to Mumbai, he said he was still getting lost, learning Hindi and discovering new places every week.

But while the move came with several unexpected adjustments, Nico said there was one thing he had not anticipated. He had started falling in love with Mumbai.

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“I’m 23, moved 7,000 km from Paris to Mumbai, started a new job, met an entirely new group of people and basically had to figure out a new life from scratch,” he said.

Nico has also been sharing different parts of his new life through videos on Instagram. His posts show him exploring Mumbai, experiencing its culture and discovering different parts of the city. He has also shared glimpses of Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, spent time by the sea and explored new places around Mumbai.

Despite occasionally wondering how he had ended up in Mumbai, Nico said that figuring things out along the way was part of the experience.

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“Sometimes the best decision is the one that makes absolutely no sense when you explain it to everyone back home,” he added.

Through his Instagram posts, Nico has continued to document what it is like to start over in a new city, meet an entirely new group of people and experience everyday life in Mumbai after moving 7,000 km from Paris.