Could the International Space Station win the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize? Experts think so

The Norwegian Nobel Committee received 287 candidates for this year's Peace Prize, including 79 organisations. However, the committee does not reveal the names of current nominees, so there is no official public shortlist.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in Oslo, Norway, on October 9. Ahead of the announcement, experts have mentioned the ISS alongside political figures, humanitarian groups and international institutions as a possible contender, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

Why the ISS could win the Nobel Peace Prize

Haakon Gjerlow, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo and an expert on Nobel Peace Prize predictions, has identified the ISS as a possible candidate.

The space station is operated through cooperation between the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada. Despite growing tensions between some of these countries on Earth, astronauts and cosmonauts continue to work together in orbit, conducting research and maintaining the station.

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Gjerlow described the ISS to AP as a rare "symbol of global cooperation in a quest toward the heavens."

The Nobel Peace Prize can be awarded to organisations as well as individuals. The Nobel Foundation has confirmed that 79 organisations are among this year's 287 candidates.

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Trump, Carney and other names in the discussion

The ISS is not the only unusual name being discussed ahead of this year's prize.

Experts have also mentioned US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian children's advocate Mykola Kuleba, Save the Children, Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

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Gjerlow has also identified the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court (ICC) as possible candidates.

The ICC has drawn international attention over arrest warrants issued for several political leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It has also faced criticism from US President Donald Trump in the past.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 9 at 2:30 pm IST.

The Nobel Foundation has stressed that being nominated does not itself represent an endorsement by the Nobel Committee. The final choice will remain unknown until the Norwegian Nobel Committee announces the 2026 laureate.