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Spanish ambassador to India faces exit over alleged illicit financial dealings 

Spanish ambassador to India faces exit over alleged illicit financial dealings 

At the center of the probe are allegations that the senior diplomat deployed embassy funds and leveraged corporate backchannels to sponsor cultural performances.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 7:21 PM IST
Spanish ambassador to India faces exit over alleged illicit financial dealings March Pujol took charge as the Spanish envoy in New Delhi in June 2024.

What began as an internal review inside Madrid’s Foreign Ministry has escalated into a high-level diplomatic shakeup. Spain has initiated the process to replace its ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, following an anti-corruption probe into alleged financial improprieties, misuse of public funds, and unauthorized corporate favors.

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The diplomatic fallout follows a report submitted by the Foreign Ministry to the Spanish Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in late May, as first disclosed by Spanish digital outlet The Objective.

At the center of the probe are allegations that the senior diplomat deployed embassy funds and leveraged corporate backchannels to sponsor cultural performances. March Pujol is accused of using public money to promote an international singer for events in India, despite the artist having no formal ties to Spain.

The inquiry further alleges that March Pujol also brokered a personal deal with an well-known Indian firm handling visa processing services for the Spanish embassy in New Delhi and multiple Spanish missions globally. Under the arrangement, BLS allegedly provided a 5,000-euro contribution toward a cultural event organised in Rajasthan.

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With Madrid moving to replace its top diplomat in New Delhi, the focus now shifts to the outcome of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office investigation into the financial transactions and administrative conduct at the embassy.

Born in February 1958, March Pujol is a senior diplomat within the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs with decades of international posting experience. He took charge as the Spanish envoy in New Delhi in June 2024.

Over a distinguished diplomatic career, March Pujol represented Spain on some of the world's most critical international stages. He served as Spain’s ambassador to Russia from 2007 to 2011 before taking on key roles in Switzerland as Spain’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva and its representative to the World Trade Organization.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 8, 2026 4:56 PM IST
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