‘Statements made only and only regarding high ammonia’: Kejriwal slams CEC for inaction, calls for criminal case against Haryana CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, in his response to the Election Commission, said that the statements he made were regarding “only and only” the high amount of ammonia found in the water of Yamuna river, released from Haryana to Delhi. Kejriwal also criticised Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar for his inaction and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, calling for a criminal case against him.

Kejriwal reached the poll body’s office on Friday to address the notice regarding his 'poison mixed' remark about Yamuna water. He was accompanied by Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal's visit was accepted as a 'special case' due to the intense campaign period in Delhi. The Election Commission altered its schedule to accommodate Kejriwal, providing a platform for him to substantiate claims about Yamuna poisoning and alleged mass genocide.

WHAT KEJRIWAL SAID

Arvind Kejriwal, in a point-by-point rebuttal, gave a chronology of events, and said CM Saini stopped taking CM Atishi’s calls, after which she held a press conference with AAP’s claims that the Haryana government was poisoning the Yamuna water with ammonia.

Kejriwal said that the statements were made “only and only in context of unprecedented high levels of ammonia in the raw water supplied to Delhi by Haryana”.

The AAP chief accused CM Saini of colluding to influence Delhi elections by sending highly polluted waters to Delhi.

“A criminal case should be registered against him for attempting to cause serious miseries to the people of India’s capital,” said Kejriwal in the response to ECI.

Kejriwal said that he is shocked that the CEC did not pass any order to Haryana regarding stopping polluting Delhi’s waters.

Criticising CEC Rajiv Kumar’s “complete silence and inaction”, Kejriwal said he was baffled by the alacrity with which Kumar acted against him for merely acting on an issue of high public importance.

The AAP chief said Kumar’s inaction is shocking considering the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the BJP leaders, who are freely distributing “various articles and registering for various schemes”.

The CEC’s “omission and negligence of corrupt practices” will malign India’s reputation, said Kejriwal.

If no action is taken against the BJP, then it will be clear that the CEC “keeps the interest of the ruling party above public interest”, said the AAP chief.

ECI MEETS KEJRIWAL

Meanwhile, the EC said that it “gave a patient hearing to Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his statements on Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide”.

After the meeting, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the Election Commission has committed to probing these allegations, ensuring thorough investigation into the claims. Kejriwal expressed concerns that the language of the second notice indicated a predetermined decision by the EC. He accused the poll body of 'shooting the messenger' and targeting AAP for raising concerns about the water quality.