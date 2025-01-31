‘Statements made only and only regarding high ammonia’: Kejriwal slams CEC for inaction, calls for criminal case against Haryana CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, in his response to the Election Commission, said that the statements he made were regarding “only and only” the high amount of ammonia found in the water of Yamuna river, released from Haryana to Delhi. Kejriwal also criticised Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar for his inaction and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, calling for a criminal case against him.
Kejriwal reached the poll body’s office on Friday to address the notice regarding his 'poison mixed' remark about Yamuna water. He was accompanied by Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal's visit was accepted as a 'special case' due to the intense campaign period in Delhi. The Election Commission altered its schedule to accommodate Kejriwal, providing a platform for him to substantiate claims about Yamuna poisoning and alleged mass genocide.
WHAT KEJRIWAL SAID
Arvind Kejriwal, in a point-by-point rebuttal, gave a chronology of events, and said CM Saini stopped taking CM Atishi’s calls, after which she held a press conference with AAP’s claims that the Haryana government was poisoning the Yamuna water with ammonia.
ECI MEETS KEJRIWAL
Meanwhile, the EC said that it “gave a patient hearing to Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his statements on Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide”.
After the meeting, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the Election Commission has committed to probing these allegations, ensuring thorough investigation into the claims. Kejriwal expressed concerns that the language of the second notice indicated a predetermined decision by the EC. He accused the poll body of 'shooting the messenger' and targeting AAP for raising concerns about the water quality.
