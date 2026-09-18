‘Supersized El Niño’: India, China, other Asian countries are preparing for extreme heat, heavy rain, food shortage

India, Sri Lanka focus on water and food security

In India, parts of the country have recorded a monsoon rainfall shortfall of almost 50% in September, affecting crops including rice, pulses, cotton and maize, it said. Concerns are growing over a diminished harvest and higher food prices.

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The government has adopted what Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described as a “protective shield for farmers”. Authorities in more than 350 vulnerable districts are strengthening water conservation and harvesting infrastructure and encouraging farmers to plant low-water, short-duration crops such as pulses and millets.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst drought in a decade, with more than 160,000 people facing drinking-water shortages as reservoirs run dry. The disaster management authorities are preparing for a situation in which freshwater supplies could disappear, potentially forcing Colombo to process seawater.

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China, Taiwan step up heat preparedness

China has launched a 100-day campaign to prepare for extreme weather and protect harvests from drought and intense rainfall, it said. Beijing plans to upgrade early-warning systems and has encouraged cities to create “climate risk maps” identifying areas vulnerable to flooding and severe heat.

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Taiwan held an exercise simulating three consecutive days above 40C, including scenarios involving power and water disruption, rail problems, air-conditioner failures and mass heatstroke. Its “Cool Map” platform directs vulnerable people to air-conditioned spaces.

Southeast Asia faces food pressures

Southeast Asian countries are already dealing with disrupted energy and supply chains, higher fertiliser costs and severe haze from seasonal fires. Regional rice yields are projected to fall by 8–10%.

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Governments and farmer cooperatives are promoting regenerative agriculture and shifting towards biofertilisers.

Korea, Japan prepare for heat and storms

South Korea has overhauled its heatwave alert system, adding a top tier that triggers guidance to stop non-emergency outdoor work when feels-like temperatures reach 38C.

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Japan is preparing for potentially destructive typhoons as well as extreme heat. Authorities are urging people to follow evacuation warnings and stock food and water, while infrastructure officials have identified high-risk highway underpasses that could be closed pre-emptively during heavy rain.

