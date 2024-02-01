Hemant Soren alleges political conspiracy behind ‘illegal’ arrest by ED

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, Hemant Soren, has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of orchestrating his arrest as part of a premeditated scheme by the Central government ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Soren, who was compelled to resign as chief minister in anticipation of his arrest, has filed a plea before the Supreme Court, seeking to denounce his arrest as unjustified, arbitrary, and violative of his fundamental rights. The plea, scheduled for hearing on Friday, implores for his immediate release.

The arrest stems from a money laundering case related to the alleged illegal possession of significant land parcels and purported ties with the "land mafia".

In his petition, Soren, 48, detailed the sequence of events leading to his arrest. He highlights that he had foreseen the possibility of his arrest by the ED and had accordingly moved a plea before the apex court on January 31. Despite intimating the ED about this plea, he was arrested on Wednesday, prompting accusations of deliberate interference with the legal process.

Soren's arrest occurred as he was tendering his resignation at the Raj Bhavan, accompanied by JMM MLAs and allied party members, who collectively hold a majority in the state assembly.

The petition contends that Soren's arrest is not only unlawful but also politically motivated, aimed at destabilising his democratically elected government. It asserts that the ED's actions, allegedly at the behest of the Central government, are part of a broader conspiracy orchestrated in view of the impending elections.

The plea further challenges the grounds of Soren's arrest, questioning the validity of the purported evidence provided by the ED. It disputes the significance of the cash allegedly recovered from his residence, arguing that it lacks sufficient connection to any criminal activity.

Moreover, the petition accuses the ED of conducting a "fishing and roving enquiry" driven by political motives, rather than adhering to legal protocols. It alleges abuse of power by the central agency and condemns its actions as contrary to the principles of federalism enshrined in the Indian Constitution.