scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Supreme Court rejects Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea seeking release of his passport

Feedback

Supreme Court rejects Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea seeking release of his passport

The Supreme Court noted that Allahbadia might need to participate in further investigations, which precludes the release of his travel documents.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
India's Got Latent row: SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport India's Got Latent row: SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport

The Supreme Court has denied YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchalani's pleas for the release of their passports amid the ongoing investigations related to a controversial episode of the show 'India's Got Latent'.

The bench, comprising Justices Suryakant and N Kotishwar Singh, emphasised that the decision on the passports will only be considered after the completion of the probe into comments made by Allahbadia, which prompted significant backlash and legal action. 

Related Articles

The court noted that Allahbadia might need to participate in further investigations, which precludes the release of his travel documents.

The controversy erupted last month when Allahbadia's remarks made during the show's latest episode, which have since been deleted, went viral. The comment, interpreted as distasteful, particularly regarding parents, led to legal cases being filed against Allahbadia and Chanchalani in Mumbai and Guwahati. 

Previously, the Supreme Court had granted interim protection to Allahbadia but criticised his choice of language on the show, explicitly stating, "There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him on the program." Initially, Allahbadia was prohibited from airing any content, but this restriction was later lifted under conditions that he maintained "morality and decency."

Despite the lifted ban, Allahbadia remains barred from leaving India without explicit permission from the court. During recent proceedings, the bench observed that Allahbadia had complied with previous summons to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW), where his statement was recorded, and he also joined an investigation at a Guwahati police station. 

The court highlighted that Allahbadia had provided an undertaking ensuring that his future shows would adhere to standards of decency.

The Maharashtra government has assured the Supreme Court that the investigation into the matter will be completed within two weeks. This assurance comes as the court scheduled the next hearing for April 21. 

Published on: Apr 01, 2025, 4:07 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement