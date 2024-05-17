Swati Maliwal undergoes 4-hr checkup at AIIMS, suffered internal injuries on her face: Sources

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, suffered internal injuries in her face, as per a medico-legal case report accessed by India Today.

Maliwal underwent a four-hour-long medical check-up at AIIMS Delhi in the wee hours of Friday. A Delhi Police team reached AIIMS with the AAP MP at around 11 pm and left at around 03:15 am. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) member Vandana Singh also accompanied Swati Maliwal.

During this medical examination, an X-ray and CT scan were done. On Monday, Maliwal alleged that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at his official residence. The incident was confirmed a day later by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, saying Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Maliwal and that Kejriwal will take cognisance of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has intensified its search for Kejriwal's aide a day after an FIR was registered in connection with the case. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the case after recording Maliwal's statement. Around 10 teams of the Delhi Police are probing the matter, of which 4 are tracing Bibhav Kumar's location. Bibhav is likely to be in Punjab's Amritsar, as per sources aware of the matter.

Delhi Police officials also suspect that he could be in Maharashtra where a rally of the INDIA alliance is scheduled to take place. Furthermore, Swati Maliwal's statement is likely to be recorded today before judge under Section 164, sources within Delhi Police mentioned.

Besides this, the Delhi Police will also check the footage of all the 8 CCTV cameras at the CM's official residence and record the statements of all those people who met Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence. Moreover, National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought for an action taken report from the Delhi Police in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

"We have asked for Action Taken Report from Police. FIR charges have been framed. A medical examination of Swati Maliwal has also been done today. Bibhav has not replied to our notice," NCW chief Rekha Sharma told news agency ANI.