Delhi: Swati Maliwal's ex-husband Naveen Jaihind claims her life is in danger, attacks Sanjay Singh

Naveen Jaihind, former husband of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, on Tuesday claimed in a video message posted on social media that her life was in jeopardy and anything could happen to her. He also attacked senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh.

Jaihind's video came hours after the senior AAP leader confirmed in a public statement the assault on Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary. Singh said that Kejriwal has taken cognisance of the matter and will take strict action.

Related Articles

Naveen Jaihind's allegations against Sanjay Singh

In a video posted on social media, Jaihind claimed that Maliwal's life was in danger. Jaihind, who was also the former AAP convenor in Haryana, added that Sanjay Singh is "acting" and that he knew about the entire incident.

"Whatever has happened with Swati is part of a conspiracy and she is being threatened. Anything can happen to her. And Bibhav (Kumar) whose name is coming up as the one behind the attack on her, has no standing. He can't even speak in a loud voice. I cannot tell whose orders is he following," Naveen said in the video.

He, however, mentioned that he has not spoken to Maliwal since their divorce in 2020. He also alleged that the attack against Swati Maliwal was a conspiracy and that Sanjay Singh is trying to "intimidate her into silence."

"Why are you acting MP Sanjay Singh? You know the whole incident, right? You already knew what was going to happen. The attack was a conspiracy. Swati's life is in danger. You know that right? Now you are trying to intimidate her into silence," the caption of Jaihind's Facebook read.

Sanjay Singh confirms assault on Swati Maliwal

The senior AAP leader on Tuesday confirmed that Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with Swati Maliwal on May 13. Singh said at a press conference: "Yesterday, a condemnable incident took place. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her."

He added that Maliwal informed the Delhi Police about this incident. Swati Maliwal went to the Civil Lines Police Station and claimed that a member of Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her. She also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal argument, police officials told news agency PTI.

"Accordingly, local police responded to the call, and SHO and the local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station civil lines. She left the police station without giving any complaint. In this matter, no complaint has been received till now," DCP (North) Manoj Meena said.