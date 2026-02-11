T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's sports advisor pins the blame on BCB, players; shocks cricket world

Bangladesh’s interim sports advisor Asif Nazrul has taken a U-turn on the country’s withdrawal from the ICC T20 World Cup, according to India Today. Nazrul praised the outcome of the Lahore talks and said the BCB handled the crisis well without facing a ban.

On Tuesday, Nazrul said the decision to skip the mega-event was actually taken by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the players to “protect national dignity”.

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The controversy began in early January after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) following political pressure in India. After this, the BCB, backed by the interim government, asked the ICC to shift Bangladesh’s group matches to co-host Sri Lanka.

When the ICC refused to change the schedule, Bangladesh officially withdrew from the tournament. Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the competition. Previously, Nazrul said Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament due to “genuine security risks and a hostile environment” in India.

He also claimed the decision was taken by the government. At the time, Nazrul had said on January 22: “Whether we play or not is entirely a government decision.”

But speaking to reporters this week, he said: “There is no question of regret. This decision was taken by the BCB and the players as they made sacrifices for the safety of the country's cricket and to protect national dignity.”

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The standoff had earlier raised concerns about the smooth conduct of the tournament. Pakistan had briefly threatened to boycott their match against India in support of Bangladesh.

After talks in Lahore, the situation eased. Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi said the PCB did not negotiate in Pakistan’s favour, but kept Bangladesh’s interests in mind.

Following the meeting, the ICC decided not to punish Bangladesh despite the withdrawal. The ICC confirmed that no financial sanctions or sporting penalties will be imposed on the BCB, Besides this, the international cricketing body mentioned that Bangladesh will be considered a priority host for an ICC event in the 2028–2031 cycle. Moreover, the BCB will receive its full share of ICC revenue to support its domestic cricket structure.