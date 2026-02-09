PCB puts three demands before ICC as talks continue over India–Pakistan T20 World Cup match

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has placed three conditions before the International Cricket Council (ICC) as it weighs whether to approach the Pakistan government to reconsider its decision to skip the India clash scheduled for February 15 at the T20 World Cup, as per reports by Cricbuzz.

The matter was discussed in Lahore on Sunday during a meeting between senior PCB officials and an ICC delegation. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul was also part of the discussions, with the focus firmly on finding a middle ground so that the much-awaited India–Pakistan match can go ahead as planned.

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Pakistan has put forward three key demands in return for revisiting its stand on the fixture:

‘Three Demands Made By Pakistan To The ICC’

Increased share in ICC revenue

Restoration of bilateral cricket with India

Enforcement of the handshake protocol

The row began after the Pakistan government publicly announced that it would not allow the national team to play India at the T20 World Cup, even though the match is scheduled at a neutral venue. The Shehbaz Sharif-led government did not clearly spell out the reasons behind the decision.

Within the cricketing world, the move was widely seen as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, which had earlier withdrawn from the tournament after the ICC rejected the BCB’s request to shift matches out of India over security concerns.

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In an attempt to resolve the standoff, the ICC held high-level talks with the PCB. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta joined the meeting via Zoom, while PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and BCB chief Aminul Islam Bulbul were present in Lahore.

Cricbuzz further reported that Bangladesh may also seek compensation from the ICC, with Pakistan expected to help broker a settlement as part of the negotiations.

The PCB is believed to be using the commercial value of the India–Pakistan clash as leverage in talks with the ICC. The board feels the world body could take a major hit on broadcast revenues if the marquee fixture does not happen, potentially forcing the ICC to consider its demands.

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Pakistan are currently the fourth-highest earners from ICC revenue distributions. The PCB receives 5.75 per cent of the total revenue generated by the ICC.

As per 2023 figures, Pakistan earn $ 34.51 million annually from the ICC, funds that are crucial to sustaining the country’s cricketing ecosystem. Only three boards earn more than the PCB: Cricket Australia ($128 million), the England and Wales Cricket Board ($139 million), and the BCCI ($ 293 million).

The second demand — restoration of bilateral cricket with India — remains a tricky one, as any call on bilateral series lies with the governments of the two countries. The ICC does not have the power to enforce bilateral engagements and can only act as a mediator.

The third demand centres on the enforcement of a handshake protocol. This follows India snubbing Pakistan during the Asia Cup last year. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India refused to shake hands with Pakistani players and support staff, citing the broader context of cross-border terrorism and the national mood at the time.