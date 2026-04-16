8 gm gold, ₹2,500 assistance: Vijay bets big on welfare in manifesto ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Thursday released the first election manifesto of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, promising a mix of welfare schemes, job creation and governance reforms ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, according to a report by PTI.

Making his electoral debut, Vijay is positioning the contest as a direct fight with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

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Cash support, gold scheme for women

Among the major promises is a monthly assistant of Rs 2,500 for women below 60 years. The party has also proposed providing 8 grams of gold for marriage, along with a silk saree for brides.

Each household would get six free LPG cylinders annually. Women-run self-help groups have been promised interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Focus on students, unemployment

The manifesto puts a clear focus on education. To reduce dropouts, mothers or guardians of children in government and aided schools would receive Rs 15,000 a year.

Vijay also announced plans to set up 100 residential schools named after K. Kamaraj.

On jobs, the party has promised five lakh government positions and an equal number of paid internships. Unemployed graduates would be given a monthly assistance of up to Rs 4,000. Higher education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh have also been proposed.

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AI push, business reforms

Signalling a push towards technology, Vijay said his government would create an AI Ministry, an AI University and an AI City.

He also promised to improve ease of doing business, with a guarantee that licences would be issued within 21 days.

Relief for farmers

For farmers, the manifesto offers a full waiver of cooperative crop loans for those owning less than five acres. Those with larger landholdings would get a 50 per cent waiver.

The party has also proposed MSP of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.

Health, pensions and basic services

On the health front, Vijay promised free annual checkups, hospital upgrades and a family health insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakh.

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The manifesto includes a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. It also promises 200 units of free electricity and piped drinking water for all households.

Governance at doorstep

The party has proposed time-bound delivery of government services such as certificates and land pattas, backed by a legal guarantee.

Doorstep delivery of essentials like ration supplies has also been promised. For government staff, Vijay said the Old Pension Scheme would be considered and contract workers, including nurses, would be regularised.

Voting for all 234 Assembly seats will be held on April 23, with results to be declared on May 4.