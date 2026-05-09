Tamil Nadu govt formation hits roadblock! VCK eyeing Deputy CM, other key posts if it supports Vijay's TVK

The Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is seeking key posts, including the Deputy Chief Minister's post, if it joins a new government led by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, according to a source in the pro-Dalit party. The source also said the VCK wants Thirumavalavan to be fielded from Tiruchirappalli East if Vijay vacates the seat after winning from two constituencies and retaining Perambur in Chennai, news agency PTI reported.

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At a virtual meeting chaired by Thirumavalavan on Friday evening, the VCK discussed a share in power, including the Deputy Chief Minister's post for him and a Cabinet berth for its newly elected members. The party won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election, and the discussions also covered policy demands and its next move on supporting the TVK-led government.

According to the source, the party also discussed seeking two or three key posts if it joins the new government.

At the virtual meeting, the VCK also discussed ensuring the continuation of commissions appointed by the previous government to probe caste killings, besides a quota in promotions for Dalits in government jobs.

Amid speculation over the party seeking the Deputy Chief Minister's post for Thirumavalavan, VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu told reporters that the party's stand on a share in power reflected the people's feelings. He, however, refused to elaborate.

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The VCK was opposed to Governor's rule in the state and wanted the TVK, which had obtained the people's mandate, to form the government, he added.

"Like you, even I am waiting for my leader to announce the party's decision on supporting TVK," Vanni Arasu said, responding to a question.

Amid these developments, Thirumavalavan, whose party contested the election in alliance with the DMK, called on outgoing Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday night. Meanwhile, the VCK will announce its stance on supporting the TVK-led government by today evening.

The developments come as the VCK weighs its next move after internal discussions on power-sharing, policy demands and the possibility of Thirumavalavan contesting from Tiruchirappalli East if Vijay gives up the constituency.