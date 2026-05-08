Kaynes Technology, Tata Chemicals shares: Trading strategy, outlook | Daily Calls on BTTV

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO at PHD Capital, while speaking on BTTV's Daily Calls on Friday, shared his views on Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

On Kaynes Technology, Halder said the stock has witnessed a breakout move and outlined near-term trading levels for the counter.

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"Expected targets on the counter would be Rs 4,530-4,750. Keep a stop loss placed at Rs 4,315 for this trade," the market expert stated.

"A pullback may happen for short-covering move over the 4-5 trading sessions," he added.

Responding to a query on Tata Chemicals Ltd, Halder said the stock has seen a recent uptick.

"The stock has recently shown a decent uptick. That said, support will be at Rs 716 with major support at Rs 710 on weekly charts. A correction may happen in the near term. Those holding can continue with their positions. Till the time, it doesn't decisively break above Rs 825-830, a further upmove might not be there," Halder stated.

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