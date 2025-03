Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting today; find full list of winners here

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu will begin shortly. The BJP led by its firebrand state chief K Annamalai is contesting 23 seats, while its alliance partner Pattali Makkal Katchi fighting 10 seats, and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) 3.



Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is contesting as an Independent from Ramanathpuram, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by TTV Dhinakaran is contesting two seats. Dhinakaran is contesting from Theni.

Among the key candidates in the fray are former telecom minister A Raja (Nilgiris), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Thoothukkudi), and BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South).

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a breakthrough for the BJP in Tamil Nadu with the saffron party expected to win 1-3 seats. The INDIA bloc is predicted to get 33-37 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 constituencies, defeating the BJP-AIADMK-led alliance in the southern state.

Lok Sabha Constituencies Winners/Leading candidates from BJP, DMK, AIADMK Chennai North Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (DMK) Kancheepuram Selvam G (DMK) Coimbatore Ganapathy Rajkumar P (DMK) Vellore DM Kathir Anand (DMK) Krishnagiri Dharmapuri Mani A (DMK) Salem Selvaganapathi T M (DMK) Namakkal Dindigul Karur Jothimani S (INC) Arakkonam S Jagathratchakan (DMK) Arani Tharaniventhan M S (DMK) Chennai Central Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) Chennai South T Sumathy (DMK) Chidambaram Thirumaavalavan Thol (VCK) Cuddalore M.K Vishnuprasad (INC) Erode K E Prakash (DMK) Kallakurichi Malaiyarasan D (DMK) Kanniyakumari Vijayakumar (INC) Krishnagiri Gopinath K (INC) Madurai Venkatesan S (CPI) Mayiladuthurai Sudha R (INC) Nagapattinam Selvaraj V (CPI) Nilgiris Raja A (DMK) Perambalur Arun Nehru (DMK) Pollachi Eswarasamy K (DMK) Ramanathapuram Navaskani K (IUML) Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram (INC) Sriperumbudur T R Baalu (DMK) Tenkasi Rani Srikumar (DMK) Thanjavur Murasoli S (DMK) Theni Thanga Tamilselvan (DMK) Thiruvallur Sasikanth Senthil (INC) Thoothukkudi Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) Tiruchirappalli Karuppaiah P (ADMK) Tirunelveli Robert Bruce C (INC) Tiruppur Subbarayan K (CPI) Tiruvannamalai Annadurai C.N (DMK) Viluppuram Ravikumar D (VCK) Virudhunagar Vijayaprabhakarn V (DMDK)

The Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu were held on April 19.