Tamil Nadu: Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi elevated as Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji returns. Swearing in tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, as the new deputy chief minister. The development also marks the return of former transport minister Senthil Balaji, just two days after his release on bail in a money laundering case.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation, anticipated for weeks, places him at the helm of the Planning and Development ministry, in addition to his current Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolio.

The promotion has consolidated his growing influence within the party and the state government.

Meanwhile, Senthil Balaji's future role remains uncertain following his re-induction into the cabinet. Balaji was jailed for 15 months due to accusations of his involvement in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam during the AIADMK regime led by the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.



His release was ordered by the Supreme Court, which remarked, "stringent and higher threshold of bail and delay in prosecution cannot go together."

In the same cabinet reshuffle, three ministers—T Mano Thangaraj, Gingee Masthan, and K Ramachandran—have been removed from their positions. Their places will be taken by new inductees Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran, and SM Nasar.

A statement from Raj Bhavan confirmed that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has approved these recommendations, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 pm.