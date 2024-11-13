Tamil Nadu weather updates: IMD issues alert for 27 districts, Chennai on standby till Friday

Heavy rains have locked Chennai and surrounding areas in a cycle of deluge. With a low-pressure system churning over the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has intensified warnings for residents, escalating from yellow to orange.

On Tuesday, an alert was issued for rainfall up to 20.4 cm in just 24 hours for districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu, signaling the potential for widespread disruption.

Preparedness measures across Tamil Nadu have been heightened in response. The state’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed, “We have increased the number of motor pumps and deployed additional volunteers based on rain patterns observed in October. The Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared for the rains.” He assured that, despite the downpours, no flooding had been reported in Chennai, with only one subway closed due to unrelated rail work, while the other 21 remain operational.

Adding to the challenges, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) extended a yellow alert to cover the rest of the week across northern coastal and delta districts.

Tuesday’s storm system impacted 12 districts; by Wednesday, it’s expected to expand over 17 districts, reaching a peak on Thursday with alerts in 27 districts.

The IMD warned residents in these zones to stay vigilant.

Educational institutions in Chennai were closed on Tuesday as a safety measure, following orders from the district collector. While the immediate rainfall measured 3.2 cm early Tuesday, the looming forecast has officials on high alert. Across the affected regions, efforts to maintain traffic flow and minimize waterlogging are ongoing, with authorities closely monitoring drainage systems and mobilizing additional machinery.

For now, residents brace for further downpours through Friday, with the rain showing no sign of letting up.