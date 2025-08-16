'Tariffing India won’t stop Putin': Democrats call Donald Trump’s move 'smoke and mirrors'

The Democratic-led House Foreign Affairs Committee slammed President Donald Trump’s 50 percent tariff move against India over its Russian oil trade, warning that the strategy “won’t stop Putin” and urging instead for direct U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

“Tariffing India won’t stop Putin,” the panel said in a statement. “If Trump really wanted to address Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, maybe punish Putin and give Ukraine the military aid it needs. Everything else is smoke and mirrors.”

The rebuke came as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the administration’s escalating tariff regime. Speaking to Bloomberg, Bessent said India faced secondary tariffs for purchasing Russian oil, with further increases possible depending on Trump’s high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump and Putin met for nearly three hours on August 15 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The summit ended without a breakthrough on Ukraine but was described by both sides as “productive” and “constructive.” Trump later said, “We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there.” Putin called the talks “thorough and useful” while stressing Russia’s “legitimate concerns.”

Bessent framed tariffs as part of that leverage. “We’ve put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don’t go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” he said. He added that Trump’s options extended beyond India: “All options are on the table” regarding Russia’s largest oil customer, China.

Last week, Trump doubled tariffs on Indian exports to the U.S. from 25 percent to 50 percent as a penalty for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian crude — the highest rate imposed in his latest tariff list apart from Brazil.

India has condemned the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed not to compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders despite economic fallout. “I know that I will have to pay a huge price for this personally, but I am ready. India is ready, for the sake of the country’s farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders,” Modi said.