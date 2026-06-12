TCS staffer's death: Police book 2 employees and another person on abetment to suicide case

Police in Pimpri-Chinchwad have registered a case of alleged abetment to suicide against three persons, including two employees of Tata Consultancy Services, following the death of a 48-year-old staffer of the IT firm, according to a PTI report.

No arrest has been made so far in the case. TCS said it had taken note of the allegations against its employees and was ascertaining the facts.

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The case was registered at Bhosari police station on a complaint filed by the deceased employee's son, an official said. Amit Brahme, who worked at the Hinjawadi office of TCS, allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Bhosari on June 2.

In his purported suicide note, Brahme named a friend, Vinod Palicha, alleging that he had sent defamatory emails about him to the company. The note also named two female colleagues, Archana and Shashwati, accusing them of repeatedly humiliating him in front of other colleagues, depriving him of favourable work assignments and assigning him projects outside his area of expertise, as per the PTI report.

The note further claimed that the two women reprimanded him over his performance, asked him to quit his job in the presence of co-workers and threatened to give adverse feedback. "We have registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting further investigation. No arrest has been made so far," the report quoted a police officer.

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In a statement, TCS said it had taken note of the allegations against the two employees. "The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts," it said.

The company also said it remained committed to "fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees", the report added. Meanwhile, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate, an association of IT workers, has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought an inquiry into the case.

The case relates to the death of Brahme, a TCS employee from the firm's Hinjawadi office, whose family complaint and purported suicide note have led to a police probe against three persons, while the company and employee body have also responded to the matter.