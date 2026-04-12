TCS suspends staff in Nashik harassment case as ‘zero tolerance’ stance tested 

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on workplace misconduct, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in a sexual harassment case at its Nashik office, PTI reported.

The clarification follows allegations by eight female employees who accused senior colleagues of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the multinational firm’s Nashik facility.

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Earlier this week, police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints. The women alleged that they were subjected to mental and sexual harassment, and claimed that the human resources department failed to act on their concerns. Authorities have since arrested seven individuals in connection with the case, including the company’s female HR manager.

In a statement, the company said, "TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action."

The employees under investigation have been suspended pending inquiry, a company spokesperson said, adding that the firm is cooperating with local law enforcement agencies. Further action will be determined based on the outcome of the investigation, PTI reported.