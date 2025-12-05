Tea, Silver & ‘Red Gold’: Inside the gift hamper PM Modi presented to President Putin

In a gesture rich with symbolism and cultural nuance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with an assortment of handcrafted Indian gifts as he arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan for a ceremonial banquet. Each item — spanning tea, craft, literature and heritage — was carefully chosen to celebrate India’s artisanal legacy while reflecting shared civilisational values between the two nations.

Assam Black Tea, known for its bold malty notes and bright coppery hue, was among the first gifts handed over. Harvested from the rain-washed plains along the Brahmaputra and protected with a GI tag since 2007, the tea represents both India’s agricultural craftsmanship and the comfort associated with centuries-old tea traditions in India and Russia. The inclusion of an ornate Murshidabad silver tea set — intricately engraved and steeped in Bengal’s metallurgical heritage — reinforced the symbolism of tea as a bridge of warmth and conversation between the two societies.

A handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra added a touch of artistic grandeur. Detailed and poised in forward motion, the figurine is meant to embody dignity, valour and the momentum of India–Russia ties — values celebrated in both cultures.

From Agra, Modi gifted a handcrafted marble chess set, echoing the historic connect between India, the birthplace of chess, and Russia, a global powerhouse in the game. Carved with inlaid floral motifs and crafted under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, the marble-and-semi-precious stone board served as a nod to North India’s famed stone artistry and the deep intellectual bond that chess represents.

Also included was Kashmiri saffron, locally called ‘Kong’ or ‘Zaffran’. Protected by GI recognition and harvested painstakingly from the highlands of Kashmir, the vibrant spice — often referred to as “red gold” — underscored India’s agricultural heritage and the economic lifeline it provides to local farmers.

Completing the set was a deeply personal gesture: a Russian translation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. One of India’s most revered spiritual texts, the Gita’s teachings on duty, self-realisation and inner balance have long inspired readers across cultures. By gifting it in Russian, Modi aimed to offer Putin a window into India’s philosophical foundations in a language accessible to him.

The assortment of gifts, spanning geography, craft traditions, and spiritual wisdom, was curated to highlight India’s cultural depth while reinforcing the warmth of the diplomatic relationship.