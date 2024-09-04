Telangana, Andhra rain update: Schools, colleges shut, NTR and Krishna districts put on orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Telangana, warning of heavy rains in Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Mulugu districts on September 4.

With the forecast of continuous downpours until September 7, schools and colleges in the affected areas have been declared closed. The situation is being closely monitored as local authorities brace for further rainfall and potential disruptions.

In Andhra Pradesh, a similar situation is unfolding, with an orange alert issued for NTR and Krishna districts, prompting the state government to close educational institutions in the NTR district.

An "Orange Alert" serves as a warning for extremely severe weather conditions. It indicates that the area is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, or other adverse weather events that may disrupt daily life and pose a threat to safety.

The heavy rain, coupled with a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, has led to extensive flooding, damaging infrastructure and crops, and claiming 35 lives across both states. Roads, rail tracks, and farmlands remain submerged, while residents struggle to access daily essentials.

Floodwaters have started to recede in some parts, allowing governments to intensify relief operations. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited affected areas, pledging ongoing support. Union minister G Kishan Reddy has assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are coordinating with the Telangana government to provide necessary assistance.

Relief efforts continue as the Indian Air Force and Navy conduct operations, dropping supplies and rescuing stranded individuals. In Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, helicopters have delivered 50,000 kg of relief material to flood-hit areas, while residents face power shortages and some are being exploited by private boat operators charging excessive fees for transport.

In Telangana, government employees contributed ₹130 crore from their salaries to support relief measures, while CM Revanth Reddy announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to families who lost loved ones in the floods. Celebrities like Telugu actor N Balakrishna and Mahesh Babu have also pledged donations, offering ₹50 lakh each to the relief funds in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.