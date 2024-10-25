Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticises Modi for breaking gentleman's agreement and neglecting southern states

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at a summit today, accusing him of breaking a "Gentleman's Agreement" between North and South India. Reddy alleged that Modi's policies have been divisive, favoring the North while neglecting the South, and criticized the Prime Minister for undermining Opposition parties.

"You're Prime Minister for the third time, and while that might be a victory for you and your party, what real change have you brought to the country?" Reddy questioned. He accused Modi of focusing more on electoral wins than addressing the needs of the people. "You’ve tried to weaken every Opposition party, using emotive issues to win elections," he remarked.

Reddy, who was talking at the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2024, further criticized the Modi government for introducing the controversial farm laws, worsening unemployment, and deepening regional divides between North and South India. He pointed out a longstanding tradition established by the Congress where, if the Prime Minister hailed from the North, the President would be chosen from the South to maintain balance. "Leaders like Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and APJ Abdul Kalam became Presidents under this principle. But you’ve shattered this tradition. You've offered nothing to the South, only hatred," Reddy said.

The Chief Minister praised the contributions of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, attributing India's post-Independence growth to their visionary leadership. He highlighted Nehru’s emphasis on solving basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter, while also driving transformative progress in education and agriculture. "Nehru’s efforts laid the groundwork for India’s youth to excel as doctors, engineers, and scientists," Reddy noted.

Reddy also alleged that the central government discriminates against southern states, especially in terms of tax revenue distribution. "For every Rupee we send to the Centre in taxes, we get back just 40 paise. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 7 and Bihar Rs 6 for every Rupee they contribute," Reddy claimed, arguing that southern states, despite contributing more, receive far less in return.

He criticized the Modi government's approach to southern development, suggesting that projects in Telangana are being obstructed to prevent the state from competing with Gujarat. "Why does Gujarat get GIFT City, bullet trains, and semiconductor industries, but nothing is allocated to the South?" he asked. Reddy accused the Centre of deliberately stifling Telangana's progress, fearing it could outshine Gujarat if allowed to develop fully.

Reddy also lamented that while Congress supports the BJP in opposition-run states for the sake of national unity, the BJP only seeks to undermine regional progress. "The BJP isn’t interested in collaboration; it's focused on destruction," he said.

Reflecting on the historical legacy of Congress leaders, Reddy emphasized the role of Jawaharlal Nehru in shaping India’s agriculture and infrastructure sectors. He credited Nehru with the construction of major dams like Bhakra Nangal, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Srisailam, which were instrumental in agricultural and industrial growth. He also praised Nehru's educational reforms for producing generations of skilled professionals.

Reddy further applauded Indira Gandhi for her leadership during the Green Revolution and the nationalization of banks, which he said helped strengthen India's economy. He noted Rajiv Gandhi's contributions to the digital and telecom revolution and reforming electoral policies. Additionally, he hailed PV Narasimha Rao for his economic liberalization and infrastructural reforms that reached even the most remote parts of India.

In his concluding remarks, Reddy urged the Centre to treat the South fairly and stop prioritizing Gujarat over other states. "We only ask for equal treatment and opportunities to develop. Anything less will only deepen the divide between North and South India," he warned.