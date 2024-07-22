Terrorists attack Army post in J&K's Rajouri; one soldier injured

A terrorist attack on an Army post in Jammu and Kashmir was averted on Monday, leaving one soldier injured. The attack was foiled in a remote village in Rajouri. A gunfight with the terrorists is currently in progress, Indian Army PRO in Jammu confirmed.

Security forces began a cordon and search operation in the Gundha area of Rajouri early on Monday after suspected terrorists opened fire at a security post around 4 am. The security personnel returned fire.

The attack took place less than 24 hours after Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Jammu to discuss strategies to address the recent surge in terrorist attacks on the army in the region, which had been free from terrorism until a few years ago.

On July 19, a temporary army camp set up in a school in Doda district was attacked with heavy gunfire and grenades. In the same area, four soldiers, including a Captain, were killed last week, just days after five soldiers were killed in an ambush in Kathua and two terrorists were killed while attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector

The army has already deployed additional troops, including special forces commandos, in the Jammu region to combat the highly trained terrorists who have been conducting repeated attacks on the army. In the past 32 months, 48 army soldiers have been killed in terrorist attacks in Jammu. Despite massive cordon and search operations by security forces in various areas of Jammu, terrorists often escape without suffering casualties.

Last week, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on security to address the rise in terrorist attacks in Jammu. Previously, the Prime Minister had instructed the army to deploy the full spectrum of its anti-terrorist capabilities to eliminate terrorists from the Jammu region.