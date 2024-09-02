Terrorists open fire near largest Army base in Jammu, jawan injured

An army jawan was injured by terrorists near the largest Army base in Jammu on September 2 morning. According to defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, the shooting took place between 10 am and 10:30 am.

The attack took place near the Santry Post area in the camp, which is manned by the 36 Infrantry Brigade.

The army base has been sealed for any movement, and a search operation has been launched.

A search operation has been launched in the area for the terrorists, sources said.

Last week, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on August 31. A gunfight had broken out between infiltrating terrorists and the Indian Army after the movement of terrorists was observed near the LOC fence.

Several districts in Jammu were rocked by a spate of terror incidents between April and July this year as terror handlers from across the border continued their attempts to revive militancy in the otherwise peaceful region.

Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to go to elections in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1 followed by counting of votes on October 8.