'Test of truth will take place in court': Gaurav Bhatia files ₹2 crore defamation case against CJP's Saurav Das

"When accusations cross their limits, then the law draws its line. A ₹2 crore defamation lawsuit," Bhatia said. "No social media trial. No battle of statements."

Instead, Bhatia said the case would be decided on the basis of evidence and law. "Only facts, evidence, and the rule of law. The test of truth will take place where it should— in the court."

जब आरोप अपनी सीमा लांघते हैं, तब कानून अपनी लकीर खींचता है।



​₹2 करोड़ का मानहानि का मुकदमा।



कल यह मानहानि मामला माननीय दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय के समक्ष सुनवाई के लिए सूचीबद्ध होगा।

​ना कोई सोशल मीडिया ट्रायल।

ना बयानों की जंग।



सिर्फ तथ्य, सबूत और कानून का राज।

​सच की परीक्षा… pic.twitter.com/fk2RWpHUSD — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbhatiabjp) September 8, 2026

The defamation case is scheduled to be listed for hearing before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

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A war of words erupted between Das and Bhatia on Friday, in connection with a post claiming the BJP leader had called Swatantra Bhardwaj a "dimagi naxal".

After Das shared the "dimagi naxal" post, Bhatia said that it was "fake" and asked him to delete the post and apologise.

"This is a fake post. You have 24 hours to delete and offer unconditional apology," Bhatia told Das in a post on September 5.

This is a fake post. You have 24 hours to delete and offer unconditional apology. https://t.co/ND6BR3nt52 — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbhatiabjp) September 5, 2026

Das later deleted the post, but clarified on his X account that it was AI-generated. The CJP leader, however, dared Bhatia: "Nonetheless, I challenge any leader in the BJP to repeat this line."

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Swatantra Bhardwaj, an influencer, came under fire after he claimed that he had "cracked the skull" of CJP activist Nishu Aazad's father, Sanjay Kumar.

He also claimed that despite the seriousness of what he had done, he had not been sent to jail.

Last Friday, the Delhi Police arrested Bhardwaj and booked him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and charges of criminal intimidation.