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'Test of truth will take place in court': Gaurav Bhatia files ₹2 crore defamation case against CJP's Saurav Das

'Test of truth will take place in court': Gaurav Bhatia files ₹2 crore defamation case against CJP's Saurav Das

Gaurav Bhatia announced the case in a post on Tuesday, saying the matter would be listed for hearing before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 6:08 PM IST
'Test of truth will take place in court': Gaurav Bhatia files ₹2 crore defamation case against CJP's Saurav DasBJP's Gaurav Bhatia sues CJP's Saurav Das for ₹2 crore

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday filed a ₹2 crore defamation lawsuit against CJP's Saurav Das, saying the dispute should be settled in court rather than through social media or public statements.

Bhatia announced the case in a post on Tuesday, saying the matter would be listed for hearing before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

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"When accusations cross their limits, then the law draws its line. A ₹2 crore defamation lawsuit," Bhatia said. "No social media trial. No battle of statements."

Instead, Bhatia said the case would be decided on the basis of evidence and law. "Only facts, evidence, and the rule of law. The test of truth will take place where it should— in the court."

The defamation case is scheduled to be listed for hearing before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

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A war of words erupted between Das and Bhatia on Friday, in connection with a post claiming the BJP leader had called Swatantra Bhardwaj a "dimagi naxal".

After Das shared the "dimagi naxal" post, Bhatia said that it was "fake" and asked him to delete the post and apologise.

"This is a fake post. You have 24 hours to delete and offer unconditional apology," Bhatia told Das in a post on September 5.

Das later deleted the post, but clarified on his X account that it was AI-generated. The CJP leader, however, dared Bhatia: "Nonetheless, I challenge any leader in the BJP to repeat this line."

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Swatantra Bhardwaj, an influencer, came under fire after he claimed that he had "cracked the skull" of CJP activist Nishu Aazad's father, Sanjay Kumar.
He also claimed that despite the seriousness of what he had done, he had not been sent to jail.

Last Friday, the Delhi Police arrested Bhardwaj and booked him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and charges of criminal intimidation.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 5:56 PM IST
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