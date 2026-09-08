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Hindustan Copper shares jump nearly 5%; what's next on tech charts?

Hindustan Copper shares jump nearly 5%; what's next on tech charts?

HINDCOPPER532.85(4.67%)

The rise in the counter came as copper prices climbed to a record high amid expectations that US President Donald Trump could impose tariffs on imports of refined copper, Bloomberg reported.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 5:47 PM IST
Hindustan Copper shares jump nearly 5%; what's next on tech charts?Three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.7 per cent to $14,617 a tonne on Tuesday.

Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 4.69 per cent on Tuesday to settle at Rs 533. The rise in the counter came as copper prices climbed to a record high amid expectations that US President Donald Trump could impose tariffs on imports of refined copper, Bloomberg reported. Three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.7 per cent to $14,617 a tonne on Tuesday.

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Technical outlook

A few analysts offered a mixed view on Hindustan Copper's near-term prospects.

Nilesh Jain, Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse, expects the stock to remain range-bound in the short term.

"From a short-term perspective, I think Hindustan Copper is likely to remain in a range, Rs 550 on the upper side and Rs 480 on the lower side. We expect the counter to remain range-bound within this particular range," he told Business Today.

AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said Hindustan Copper remains bullish on the daily charts, with support at Rs 520.

"A daily close above the resistance of Rs 537 could lead to an upside target of Rs 581 in the near term," he said.

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Q1 results

Hindustan Copper reported a 163 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit (attributable to owners of the company) to Rs 353 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2027, compared with Rs 134 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 81.4 per cent YoY to Rs 936.5 crore from Rs 516.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 5:47 PM IST
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