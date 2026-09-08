Hindustan Copper shares jump nearly 5%; what's next on tech charts?

A few analysts offered a mixed view on Hindustan Copper's near-term prospects.

Nilesh Jain, Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse, expects the stock to remain range-bound in the short term.

"From a short-term perspective, I think Hindustan Copper is likely to remain in a range, Rs 550 on the upper side and Rs 480 on the lower side. We expect the counter to remain range-bound within this particular range," he told Business Today.

AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said Hindustan Copper remains bullish on the daily charts, with support at Rs 520.

"A daily close above the resistance of Rs 537 could lead to an upside target of Rs 581 in the near term," he said.

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Q1 results

Hindustan Copper reported a 163 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit (attributable to owners of the company) to Rs 353 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2027, compared with Rs 134 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 81.4 per cent YoY to Rs 936.5 crore from Rs 516.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.