‘That’s the way it is here in India’: Australian envoy takes Shatabdi ride, post goes viral

"Our Prime Minister says, if you want to get to know India, get on a train. So, I do as often as I can," Green said in a video shared on X.

My Prime Minister, @AlboMP, often says the best way to get to know 🇮🇳 is by travelling on its trains🚆. So it was fitting to arrive in Chandigarh by train - a journey I thoroughly enjoyed. Looking forward to exploring opportunities in Punjab & Haryana to further deepen 🇦🇺🇮🇳 ties. pic.twitter.com/55jPPStbAx — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) September 9, 2026

Heading to the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, Green noted that the rail trip provided a welcome chance to connect with fellow passengers. "It’s a great opportunity to meet people, have a conversation. Invariably, we talk about cricket. Sometimes, a charming Indian family offers me some food. That’s the way it is here in India. That’s the way it is on the train," he shared.

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Beyond the immersive travel experience, the visit served a strategic purpose. Green arrived in Chandigarh for a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across Punjab and Haryana.

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During the visit, Green met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss expanding partnerships in education, skill development, agriculture, green energy, sports, tourism, and investment. He also held talks with Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, focusing on regional ties alongside key matters concerning the local Punjabi community and Indian students living in Australia.