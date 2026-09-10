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‘That’s the way it is here in India’: Australian envoy takes Shatabdi ride, post goes viral

‘That’s the way it is here in India’: Australian envoy takes Shatabdi ride, post goes viral

Beyond the immersive travel experience, the visit served a strategic purpose. Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, arrived in Chandigarh for a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across Punjab and Haryana. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 3:06 PM IST
‘That’s the way it is here in India’: Australian envoy takes Shatabdi ride, post goes viralPhilip Green said ‘Get on a train to know India’.

Boarding the Shatabdi Express from New Delhi to Chandigarh, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, set out to experience everyday India from the vantage point of a train window.

Sharing his experience on social media, Green said he "thoroughly enjoyed the journey," calling rail travel one of the best ways to truly understand the country. He recalled a remark by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his May 2026 visit to India, where the PM noted that anyone wanting to know India must ride its rails.

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"Our Prime Minister says, if you want to get to know India, get on a train. So, I do as often as I can," Green said in a video shared on X.

Heading to the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, Green noted that the rail trip provided a welcome chance to connect with fellow passengers. "It’s a great opportunity to meet people, have a conversation. Invariably, we talk about cricket. Sometimes, a charming Indian family offers me some food. That’s the way it is here in India. That’s the way it is on the train," he shared.

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Beyond the immersive travel experience, the visit served a strategic purpose. Green arrived in Chandigarh for a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across Punjab and Haryana.

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During the visit, Green met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss expanding partnerships in education, skill development, agriculture, green energy, sports, tourism, and investment. He also held talks with Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, focusing on regional ties alongside key matters concerning the local Punjabi community and Indian students living in Australia.

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 3:06 PM IST
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