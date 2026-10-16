'The airport is not ready': Emirates flags infrastructure gaps at Navi Mumbai airport

Asked whether Emirates would shift a portion of its Mumbai operations to Navi Mumbai if the proposal was revived, Ahmad told reporters, “The airport is not ready.”

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Elaborating on the infrastructure requirements, he said: “At an airport, you will require a facility for catering. You will require a facility, for example, for cargo warehousing. You will require those elements. Until it gets fully built into an ecosystem, I think it's going to be difficult for any of the airlines to shift there.”

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Why Mumbai airport’s flight-shifting plan was deferred

The remarks follow Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), controlled by the Adani Group, proposing to shift 265 of its 770 weekly international departures to Navi Mumbai by October 25. The plan was linked to the proposed redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport.

The proposal faced strong opposition from airlines, and the matter was escalated to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Following discussions with carriers, MIAL assured airlines that international flights would not be shifted until at least the end of March 2027.

The delay gives airlines and the airport operator additional time to address capacity constraints and work out arrangements for international operations.

Emirates open to Navi Mumbai, but seeks additional flight rights

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Despite its concerns over infrastructure, Emirates has not ruled out operating from Navi Mumbai in the future. Ahmad said the airline would consider new airports, including Navi Mumbai and Noida, if additional flight and seat entitlements were granted under the air services agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates is currently operating at the full capacity permitted under its existing bilateral entitlements. Ahmad said Navi Mumbai could provide access to a new market closer to Pune and offer improved connectivity to commercial areas, including Nhava Sheva Port.

The India-Dubai arrangement allows approximately 67,000 seats per week in each direction, with any increase requiring an agreement between the two governments.

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Emirates expands Delhi-Dubai operations

Separately, Emirates is preparing to deploy its Airbus A380 aircraft on the Delhi-Dubai route from October 26. The airline will continue operating four daily flights between the two cities, with one service using the A380 and three operated by upgraded Boeing 777 aircraft.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Emirates operates 167 weekly flights from nine Indian destinations to Dubai. Mumbai accounts for 35 weekly flights, followed by Delhi with 28.