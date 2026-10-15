Development boost for Ladakh: PM Modi inaugurates Leh Airport Terminal, other key projects worth ₹3,350 crore

He added that the projects would “make travel easier for many people, improve electricity facilities in some areas, increase water availability in others, and strengthen the preservation of our ancient heritage.”

New Leh Airport Terminal

A key project is the new passenger terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built at a cost of ₹640 crore. The upgraded terminal is expected to improve passenger experience and support Ladakh’s growing tourism and air-connectivity needs.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the five projects together would strengthen connectivity, improve energy infrastructure, conserve cultural heritage and enhance water security in the region.

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Strategic Road Dedicated

Modi also dedicated the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road to the nation. Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the road provides an important link between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh and is expected to improve access in the high-altitude region.

Officials have described the route as significant for both civilian connectivity and strategic mobility, particularly in a terrain where road access remains limited for much of the year.

Power And Water Push

In the energy sector, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 9-MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66-kV double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi transmission line. The projects are intended to improve electricity supply and tap Ladakh’s renewable-energy potential.

Water security received a major boost through Project Him Sarovar, under which 40 water bodies have been developed across 40 villages. The initiative is aligned with Mission Amrit Sarovar and seeks to address Ladakh’s dry, high-altitude climatic challenges through local water conservation.

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Heritage Conservation

Modi also inaugurated India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh. The park has been developed to preserve Ladakh’s ancient rock carvings and promote awareness of the region’s archaeological heritage.

The project is expected to add to Leh’s cultural-tourism attractions while protecting fragile historical sites from weathering and unregulated human activity.

What It Means For Ladakh

The announcements come as the Centre continues to prioritise infrastructure development in Ladakh, where harsh geography, sparse population and strategic location make connectivity and utilities especially important. The new projects are likely to benefit residents through better travel, power and water facilities, while also supporting tourism and heritage preservation.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to launch the projects around 12:30 pm through video conferencing and also addressed people on the occasion.