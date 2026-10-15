The announcements come as airlines continue to assess the regional security situation, with passenger and crew safety remaining their primary concern.

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IndiGo cancels flights to four Saudi cities until October 24

In its travel advisory, IndiGo said the decision followed a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia. The airline confirmed that flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain cancelled through October 24.

IndiGo said it was sending timely notifications to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Passengers who purchased tickets through travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance.

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The airline reiterated that the safety and well-being of its customers and crew remain its highest priority.

Akasa Air extends Riyadh, Jeddah flight suspensions

Akasa Air has also extended the suspension of its Saudi Arabia services. According to its October 15 update, all flights to and from Riyadh will remain suspended until October 24, while Jeddah services will remain suspended until October 21.

The airline said the decision followed a careful assessment of the evolving security situation in the Middle East. It added that it was monitoring developments closely and assessing the situation in real time.

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Passengers affected by Akasa Air's cancellations can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original payment method within seven days. Alternatively, they can reschedule their journeys without paying additional charges.

Customers who booked through travel partners have been asked to contact them directly to process refunds or make alternative arrangements.

ALSO READ: From staying indoors during aerial attacks to checking flight status: Here's what Indian Embassy advised nationals in Saudi Arabia

What should passengers do?

Passengers travelling to or from Saudi Arabia should verify their flight status before heading to the airport and monitor official airline announcements for further updates.

IndiGo and Akasa Air passengers who booked through travel agents or third-party platforms should contact their respective providers for assistance with cancellations, refunds and rescheduling.

Travellers should also ensure that their registered contact details are up to date so they can receive notifications about changes to their bookings.