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Akasa Air, IndiGo extend suspension of flight to Saudi Arabia till October 24

Akasa Air, IndiGo extend suspension of flight to Saudi Arabia till October 24

The announcements come as airlines continue to assess the regional security situation, with passenger and crew safety remaining their primary concern

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 10:30 PM IST
Akasa Air, IndiGo extend suspension of flight to Saudi Arabia till October 24Both airlines announced cancellations affecting services to Saudi Arabia

IndiGo and Akasa Air have extended flight suspensions to and from several Saudi Arabian cities amid the evolving security situation in the Middle East, asking affected passengers to check their travel plans and contact their airlines or travel agents for assistance.

In separate travel advisories issued on October 15, both airlines announced cancellations affecting services to Saudi Arabia. IndiGo said flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain cancelled until October 24, 2026, inclusive. Akasa Air, meanwhile, extended the suspension of its Riyadh services until October 24 and Jeddah flights until October 21.

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The announcements come as airlines continue to assess the regional security situation, with passenger and crew safety remaining their primary concern.

READ THIS: Indian consulate opens 24x7 control room in Makkah amid flight disruptions

IndiGo cancels flights to four Saudi cities until October 24

In its travel advisory, IndiGo said the decision followed a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia. The airline confirmed that flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain cancelled through October 24.

IndiGo said it was sending timely notifications to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Passengers who purchased tickets through travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance.

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The airline reiterated that the safety and well-being of its customers and crew remain its highest priority.

Akasa Air extends Riyadh, Jeddah flight suspensions

Akasa Air has also extended the suspension of its Saudi Arabia services. According to its October 15 update, all flights to and from Riyadh will remain suspended until October 24, while Jeddah services will remain suspended until October 21.

The airline said the decision followed a careful assessment of the evolving security situation in the Middle East. It added that it was monitoring developments closely and assessing the situation in real time.

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Passengers affected by Akasa Air's cancellations can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original payment method within seven days. Alternatively, they can reschedule their journeys without paying additional charges.

Customers who booked through travel partners have been asked to contact them directly to process refunds or make alternative arrangements.

ALSO READ: From staying indoors during aerial attacks to checking flight status: Here's what Indian Embassy advised nationals in Saudi Arabia

What should passengers do?

Passengers travelling to or from Saudi Arabia should verify their flight status before heading to the airport and monitor official airline announcements for further updates.

IndiGo and Akasa Air passengers who booked through travel agents or third-party platforms should contact their respective providers for assistance with cancellations, refunds and rescheduling.

Travellers should also ensure that their registered contact details are up to date so they can receive notifications about changes to their bookings.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 10:10 PM IST
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