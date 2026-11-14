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'The day my brother passed away…': Supriya Sule says NCP merger talks ended after Ajit Pawar's death

'The day my brother passed away…': Supriya Sule says NCP merger talks ended after Ajit Pawar's death

The remarks come amid renewed speculation about a possible reunion between the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the NCP faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar

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  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 5:00 PM IST
'The day my brother passed away…': Supriya Sule says NCP merger talks ended after Ajit Pawar's deathNCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on NCP merger

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said discussions on the merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party factions had come to an end following the death of her cousin Ajit Pawar. She also rejected speculation about her party joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying no discussions had taken place on the matter, as reported by PTI.

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“When my brother (then NCP chief Ajit Pawar) was alive, there were discussions about a merger. A date had also been decided. But the day my brother passed away, the merger issue came to a full stop for me and within our party,” Sule told reporters.

The remarks come amid renewed speculation about a possible reunion between the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the NCP faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

READ THIS: UP Polls 2027: Akhilesh Yadav hints Congress wants 181 seats in seat-sharing talks

Sule said she had received no communication from the Ajit Pawar faction regarding a merger. “Not a single phone call, WhatsApp message, SMS, letter or email has come to me from anyone in the Ajit Pawar faction regarding a merger. Nobody has contacted me,” she said.

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The Baramati MP also dismissed questions about her party joining the NDA, questioning why the issue was being discussed when no such proposal had been initiated.

“There has been no discussion on joining the NDA. When there has been no beginning, where does the question of a full stop arise?” she said.

Emphasising her personal bond with Ajit Pawar, Sule said their relationship went beyond political considerations. “For you, this may be a discussion or gossip. For us, these are emotions. Some things are done from the heart. My relationship with my brother was that of love and affection. He is no longer here. What is the point of discussing it now?” she said.

Asked whether she could hold discussions with Ajit Pawar’s family, including Sunetra Pawar, Sule said personal relationships should not be mixed with politics. She also declined to comment on statements by senior NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Hasan Mushrif, citing their experience and seniority.

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ALSO READ: NCP merger appears to be in final stages: Maharashtra minister says leaders' roles to be decided soon

Sule expressed frustration over repeated questions about the merger and urged the media to focus on policy matters, including the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill and the One Nation, One Election proposal.

She also clarified that her meetings with Praful Patel were related to parliamentary committee work and not political negotiations.

“I am a member of the Finance Committee, and he is also involved in committee work. We also meet in connection with the JPC on the FCRA. These are institutional meetings, not political discussions,” Sule said.

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Published on: Nov 14, 2026 5:00 PM IST
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