Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa faces property dispute as sister-in-law Ramola challenges Jaya Bachchan's ownership

Ramola, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, has allegedly filed multiple complaints with the registration authorities over the past seven months. She maintains that Jalsa was initially registered in her name before the property was transferred to Jaya through the 1993 gift deed.

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Discrepancies in property records

The dispute has drawn attention to differences in the ownership documents associated with the bungalow. According to the reports, records maintained by the Kapol Housing Society identify Jaya Bachchan as the owner, while the Maharashtra government's Property Card continues to carry Ramola's name.

The matter reportedly resurfaced after attempts were made to replace Ramola’s name with Jaya’s in the government records.

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Ramola has also questioned the validity of the original gift deed. Her complaints reportedly allege that the document was prepared on plain paper without stamp duty being paid at the time and did not contain witnesses’ signatures. She has further raised questions about its subsequent registration and regularisation under the Maharashtra government's Abhay Yojana scheme.

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Authorities seek responses

Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani confirmed that a complaint had been received and that proceedings had begun, according to the report. The parties concerned have been asked to submit their responses as the authorities examine the claims.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly did not respond to queries regarding the dispute, while Jaya Bachchan could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Abhishek Bachchan declined to comment, describing the matter as an internal family issue.

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The authorities have not yet established the validity of the disputed deed or determined the ownership claims. The allegations remain unresolved, and no final decision has been reported.