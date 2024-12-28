'The government should have shown respect...': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Manmohan Singh's cremation at public site

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of "insulting" former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by allegedly rejecting the party's request to hold his last rites at a site designated for building a memorial.

Rahul stated, "The great son of Mother India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites today at the Nigambodh Ghat," hours after the funeral ceremonies concluded.

On Friday, the Congress appealed to the Centre to conduct the former prime minister's last rites at a designated memorial site. However, the government opted for cremation at Nigambodh Ghat, a public crematorium, sparking significant controversy. The Union Home Ministry later addressed the issue, stating that a memorial for Singh would be established in Delhi and that the decision had been communicated to his family.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the last rites of former prime ministers have traditionally been held at designated memorial sites to allow the public to pay their respects with ease.

"He was the Prime Minister of India for a decade. During his tenure, the country became an economic superpower, and his policies continue to support the poor and backward classes of the country. To date, the last rites of all former Prime Ministers have been conducted at authorized memorial sites, ensuring that everyone can have their final darshan and pay homage without any inconvenience," Gandhi stated.

Gandhi underscored the need for a fitting tribute, stating, "Dr. Manmohan Singh deserves our highest respect and a memorial. The government should have shown respect to this great son of the country and his proud community."

A BJP-Congress war of words unfolded on Friday over Singh’s cremation and the issue of a memorial. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh described it as a "deliberate insult," while the BJP dismissed the allegations, calling the controversy unnecessary.

The Centre later issued a statement titled Facts of the Matter Regarding the Memorial for Former Prime Minister Late Dr. Manmohan Singh, clarifying the situation. It stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed Mallikarjun Kharge and Singh’s family about the government’s decision to allocate space for the memorial. In the interim, the cremation and other formalities could take place, as forming a trust and allocating the space would take time.