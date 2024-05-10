'The race is only with...': Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh shares the secret to success

Mamaearth CEO and co-founder Ghazal Alagh said that one should stop trying to compete with others and rather focus on competing against your former self in order to see actual growth.

"Stop trying to compete against everyone else. The race is only with yourself.

> Strive to be better than you were yesterday

> Outwork your own doubts and insecurities

When you're truly competing against your former self, that's when growth happens," the Mamaearth CEO shared in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The benchmark isn't others - it's constantly raising your own bar

Stop trying to compete against everyone else.



The race is only with yourself.



> Strive to be better than you were yesterday

> Outwork your own doubts and insecurities



When you're truly competing against your former self, that's when growth happens.



The benchmark isn't others… pic.twitter.com/7OcqzVmQmn — Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) May 10, 2024

Ghazal Alagh, who hails from Chandigarh, launched Mamaearth in New Delhi in 2016 with her husband Varun Alagh. She is quite active when it comes to sharing her thoughts with her followers on social media.

A day earlier the Mamaearth co-founder had flagged the pitfalls of analysis paralysis. Alagh blamed the overanalyzing or overthinking habit behind the killing of many dreams.

"Analysis paralysis kills more dreams than failure ever did. Stop debating and start creating. Put your ideas out into the world, and let the market be your truth detector," she wrote on X.

"You'll learn more from one customer interaction than from a thousand internal meetings. The sooner you ship, the sooner you'll know if you're on the right track," she wrote.

The entrepreneur keeps users engaged with her valuable posts on life, success and learning.