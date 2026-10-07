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Delhi Police impose curfew at Jantar Mantar amid Congress protest, DCP urges respectful treatment of MPs

Delhi Police impose curfew at Jantar Mantar amid Congress protest, DCP urges respectful treatment of MPs

Opposition MPs travelled in three buses towards Jantar Mantar after a meeting hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 9:43 PM IST
Delhi Police impose curfew at Jantar Mantar amid Congress protest, DCP urges respectful treatment of MPsDelhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Jantar Mantar as Congress and other Opposition MPs head towards the designated protest site to demonstrate against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said security personnel have been instructed to maintain proper protocol and treat the MPs respectfully.

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According to PTI, Sharma said, “MPs and a large number of their supporters are arriving in three buses, and we have been told that their destination is Jantar Mantar. As such, Section 163 of the BNSS is in force here…Protest marches or demonstrations are not allowed here without permission.”

He added that since those arriving are MPs, the police would keep their status in mind while handling the situation.

“Since all of them are MPs, we have to keep this in mind, and our behaviour towards them will be respectful and in accordance with proper protocol. We will request them to vacate the place on their own,” Sharma said, according to PTI.

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Congress Protest Against CEC

The Congress-led Opposition protest is aimed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and comes amid allegations by Opposition parties over irregularities in electoral rolls and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Opposition has been demanding Kumar's resignation and has stepped up protests in Delhi in recent days.

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On Wednesday, Opposition MPs travelled in three buses towards Jantar Mantar after a meeting hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The protest follows an earlier march by Opposition MPs towards the Election Commission office, which was stopped by Delhi Police.

Section 163 of the BNSS prohibits, without prior permission, gatherings, processions and demonstrations in the area. The restrictions have been imposed in view of the planned protests against the CEC.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 7:16 PM IST
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