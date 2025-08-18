'They'll choose American economy': Senator Lindsey Graham says 50% tariff on India led to Trump-Putin meet

US Senator Lindsey Graham recently made a huge claim on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place in Alaska on Sunday. Graham claimed that if Washington goes after the "customers of Russia", they would pick the American economy over Russian oil and gas.

Graham added that Putin came to Alaska because of Trump's announcement to slap a 50 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil and gas.

In an interview to Fox News, Lindsey Graham said: "The only reason Putin's in Alaska, he didn't come to see how Alaska was doing after we bought it. He came to Alaska because Trump threatened to put a 50 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil and gas."

He further said that Russia's Achilles heel is that almost all of its income comes from the sales of oil and gas to other countries. "If we went after the customers of Russia and said you had to pick between the American economy and buying cheap Russian oil or gas, they would pick the American economy."

Lindsey Graham: Putin Went to Alaska Over India Tariffs - Peace Not in 🇺🇸 Senator's Vocabulary?



Graham has claimed India & others would pick the American economy over Russian oil & gas if Washington goes after them.



Except... they haven't. 👀 pic.twitter.com/gfv8Kh2x1w — RT_India (@RT_India_news) August 18, 2025

His claim came after Trump argued that tariffs on India's Russian oil imports were a significant factor in compelling Russia to the negotiating table.

"When you lose your second-largest customer, and you’re probably going to lose your first largest customer, I think that probably has a role," Trump said, referencing India and China, which are major importers of Russian crude.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the possibility of rising "secondary tariffs" if negotiations falter. This was amidst India's denial of any halt in Russian oil imports, despite Trump's assertion that his tariff strategy is effective. Trump mentioned that "all options are on the table" regarding trade measures.

India's response has been firm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the tariffs "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." Modi has assured that the interests of Indian farmers and fishermen will not be compromised, even in the face of economic pressures.

Following a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump described the discussions as "very productive" but stated, "there is no deal until there is a deal." Putin found the meeting "constructive and useful" but stressed that Russia's "legitimate concerns" need addressing.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his willingness for "constructive cooperation" to resolve the ongoing war with Russia. This comes after Trump informed Zelenskyy about Putin's preference for a "comprehensive peace deal" instead of a ceasefire.